Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.51 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 139.38 ($1.82). Approximately 17,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 24,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.31.

In other news, insider Quentin Higham bought 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

