Bread Achieves Market Cap of $7.32 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $69,641.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.37 or 0.03790262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00284990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.