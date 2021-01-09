Bridge Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $264,401.17 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $264,401.17 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bridge Protocol is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

