Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

