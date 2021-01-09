British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445.67 ($5.82).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,696 shares of company stock worth $1,318,156.

Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock opened at GBX 465.10 ($6.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.41. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s payout ratio is currently -11.64%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

