Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.26. 580,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

