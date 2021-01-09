Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

PLUG stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 100,750,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,442,398. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,302,196 shares of company stock valued at $77,143,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

