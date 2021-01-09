Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

TITN stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,599. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,804. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

