Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. WNS posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

