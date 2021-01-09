Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

AMSC stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

