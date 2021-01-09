Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Banc of California by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 251,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,482. The firm has a market cap of $854.08 million, a PE ratio of -89.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

