Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.44. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

