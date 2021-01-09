Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

