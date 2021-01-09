Brokerages Expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Sabre reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 518.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sabre by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

