BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,396.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.44 million and approximately $8,396.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

