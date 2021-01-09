Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.30. Burnham shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 945 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

