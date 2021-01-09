Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

BNR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 231,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

