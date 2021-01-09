Burst (BURST) Price Up 55.3% This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $6,175.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,797,150 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

