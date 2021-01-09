Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Shares Down 4.5%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 27,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 15,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

