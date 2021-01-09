Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,559.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $30.90 million and $56,559.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00351663 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

