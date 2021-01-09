Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $56,559.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00351663 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

