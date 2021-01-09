Bytom Price Tops $0.0699 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $97.87 million and $38.94 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00418030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 202.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,647,477,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,400,192,669 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.