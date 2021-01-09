CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

