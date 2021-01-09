CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

