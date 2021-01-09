Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $47,221.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.75 or 0.03209754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

