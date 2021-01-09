Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of CLMT opened at $3.11 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 133,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares during the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

