Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.32. Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,699,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00.

About Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa Plc and its subsidiaries provide payments systems and business process outsourcing and payroll services in Zimbabwe. It manufactures and distributes industrial solvents and mining chemicals. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.