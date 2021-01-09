Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Shares Down 0.9%

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.