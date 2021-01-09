Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.31 Million

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce $44.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $159.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.30 million to $159.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.54 million, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $173.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC opened at $74.25 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.