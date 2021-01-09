Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of Campbell Soup worth $28,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.86 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

