Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.06 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

