Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.68

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and traded as high as $25.04. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 4,602 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

