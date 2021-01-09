Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.80. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$50.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.