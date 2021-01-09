CanYaCoin Trading 54.2% Higher Over Last Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,416.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.00 or 0.02821240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

