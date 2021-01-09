Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 24% against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $547,801.81 and $83,005.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

