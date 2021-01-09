Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.96

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.96 and traded as low as $40.60. Card Factory plc (CARD.L) shares last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 1,130,604 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company has a market cap of £142.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.96.

In other Card Factory plc (CARD.L) news, insider Kristian Lee bought 17,276 shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £5,528.32 ($7,222.79).

About Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

