Cardano 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.36 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $10.34 billion and approximately $3.36 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00015539 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008999 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.36 or 0.00494366 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.