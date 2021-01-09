Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $28,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

