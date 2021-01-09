Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CSII stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

