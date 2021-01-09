Cardstack (CARD) Market Cap Hits $3.94 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinsuper, IDEX and BitForex. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $45,408.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

