CargoX Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $7,584.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.17 or 0.04171373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00292799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

