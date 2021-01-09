CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.