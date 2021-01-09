Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 3,434 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.