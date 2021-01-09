Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 54,490 Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 24.22% of Armor US Equity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:ARMR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. Armor US Equity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

