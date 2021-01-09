Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

