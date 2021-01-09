Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after buying an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 693,053 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after buying an additional 428,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $62.90 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

