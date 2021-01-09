Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 702.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $60.53 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

