Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKQ. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKQ opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $87.02.

