Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Shares of FB stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $762.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

