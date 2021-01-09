Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 824.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

PXF opened at $44.83 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

